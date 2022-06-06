Hampden Selectboard to meet on adding school resource officer to town schools

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A selectboard meeting will be held Monday night at 6.p. in Hampden. On Monday night’s agenda is the topic of funding a school resource officer.

Currently, the town has partnered with Wilbraham to fund a joint officer at Minnechaug Regional High School for decades, but in light of recent events, Hampden’s police chief has called for the possibility of a resource officer to be explored for their elementary and middle school, Green Meadows.

Selectboard Chairman John Flynn told us that Monday night’s discussion is just preliminary and nothing is definitive. He said this idea is still very new and the role of the officer would need to be defined.

“I think the definition is key,” Flynn said. “When we talk about resource, that’s what we’re talking about there, and I think it might be too early to try to flesh out what the role is. This goes back decades to when we had a D.A.R.E. officer and kids had the opportunity to bring questions to that person. I think a resource is a resource.”

He added that they do not know yet if the person would be armed or not. Funding for an SRO would come out of the region’s police budget.

Meanwhile, some other local communities like Amherst and Northampton have taken action against adding officers to schools, saying the presence of armed school resource officers has not been shown to reduce gun-related incidents.

