Indigenous children’s event hosted in Wilbraham Sunday

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An Indigenous children’s event took place at Spec Pond in Wilbraham Sunday.

Members of the Nipmuc tribe were in attendance along with other members of the local Indigenous communities.

Organizers told Western Mass News that seven of their Caribbean grandmothers even made the trip from the islands to western Mass. for the event.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.