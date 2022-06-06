Advertisement

Indigenous children’s event hosted in Wilbraham Sunday

By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An Indigenous children’s event took place at Spec Pond in Wilbraham Sunday.

Members of the Nipmuc tribe were in attendance along with other members of the local Indigenous communities.

Organizers told Western Mass News that seven of their Caribbean grandmothers even made the trip from the islands to western Mass. for the event.

