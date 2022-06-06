Investigation continues into massive mill fire in Orange

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s new information about the massive fire at a former cereal factory in Orange over the weekend. Orange Police Chief James Sullivan told us Monday that the fire was likely set on purpose and as the investigation by the Orange Police and Fire Departments and the Mass. State Fire Marshal continues, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

On Saturday, flames engulfed a long-abandoned mill on West River Street in Orange. Right away, Sullivan did not suspect natural causes.

“The fact that it was an empty building, there was no power to it, we weren’t in the middle of a lightning storm,” Sullivan said.

The response was massive. More than 20 fire departments from Vermont to New Hampshire assisted as the fire spread to four other buildings. James Davis from Greenfield shot this video on his phone.

James Davis of Greenfield shot this video of the massive weekend fire at a mill in Orange.

“I was across the river and we could feel the heat from over there,” Davis said.

Now, the building is reduced to rubble and demolition is underway by Kirtsen Bourgeois’s family business.

“This fire was once in a lifetime. I’ve never seen something so big…devastating really,” Bourgeois said.

It’s a loss felt by Linda Temple, who’s been with the Orange Historical Society for 40 years.

[Reporter: Is it kind of sad to see these old places go?]

“Oh yes, very much so,” Temple added.

She cracked open a folder, filled with historic documents and told the story of the mill’s vibrant past. It was originally the New Home Sewing Machine Company, which became Franklin County’s largest employer by 1890. It included several buildings include an identical to the one that burnt.

“…And that went down in the 1960s or ‘70s and my father built his house from the bricks that they had pushed into the river from the first one that went down,” Temple added.

The building then belonged to the Irving Paper Mill where Temple’s uncle worked. Finally, for a brief time, it was a cereal factory, before falling vacant.

Back in March, the town of Orange set-up a detour around the crumbing building and cited a recent engineering study that showed conditions at the privately-owned building were worsening. We were unable to reach the building’s owner.

“Ever since the city has been working on trying to see the property to be able to demolish it, so unfortunately, this happened before that process was complete,” Bourgeois said.

The town of Orange said legal actions were being taken so a solution could be reached.

“The building should’ve been torn down years ago. It should’ve never gotten to this,” Davis added.

Now, Sullivan is asking the public to stay away from the scene as it could be contaminated by asbestos.

“If we catch them on the property stealing stuff from the property, they’re going to face criminal charges, potentially arrest. They’re going to have to stay off that site,” Sullivan said.

His focus turns to who may have set the fire.

“…And the public has been pumping up us with information from very early on and we’ve been following up and leads that they’ve been given us,” Sullivan added.

The investigation goes on while some are left wondering what the future hold for the soon-to-be-empty lot.

“It would be nice to see them build apartments for elder senior housing along the river,” Davis said.

Others are hoping the area’s rich history isn’t forgotten.

Two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene, but did not need to go to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the fire should call Orange Police.

