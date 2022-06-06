Officials identify victim of deadly Holyoke crash

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a deadly weekend crash in Holyoke.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Holyoke Police responded to a crash in the area of Route 5 and Belvidere Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

“The suspect’s vehicle appears to have collided with the victim’s vehicle head on when the suspect’s vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic,” Leydon added.

Three people inside the victim’s vehicle, including the driver, were taken to Holyoke Medical Center where the driver was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Victor Santiago of Springfield.

Investigators have identified 25-year-old Jedd Flores of West Springfield as the driver of the other vehicle. Charges against him include motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, possession of an open container, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. He was arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court and is being held on $25,000 cash bail with conditions that he not drive or leave Massachusetts. He is expected back in court on June 21.

We visited the crash scene on Monday where we saw a Mass. State Police accident reconstruction team.

The crash remains under investigation.

