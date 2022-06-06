Our dry weather stretch comes to an end late Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are nearing the end of our dry weather trend and a few rounds of rain are on the way this week...

We saw another beauty today after a Top 10 weekend! Highs this afternoon ended up in the low 80s for most with low humidity, a light breeze and some scattered to patchy clouds.

Thanks to high pressure staying in control, we remain comfortable overnight with temps cooling back into the 50s. Some low 50s are possible by sunrise if clouds can thin out (which they should).

Southerly breezes continue and increase Tuesday with more clouds than sun. Wind gusts may approach 20-30mph at times ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring showers by Tuesday evening and periods of showers and even a rumble of thunder are on tap overnight through Wednesday morning.

Round 1 of rain arrives Tuesday evening and night through Wednesday morning. Most will just see showers across western Mass, but there is a risk for some downpours and weak thunderstorms. This first round of showers is from a passing cold front and once we get behind the front, much of Wednesday afternoon looks dry with some sun.

Round 2 of rain holds off until Thursday morning as low pressure moves in from the west. Showers likely with some pockets of heavy rain possible. Both systems may bring a half inch to an inch and a half. A drying trend returns later Thursday afternoon and evening through Friday.

The weekend begins dry and comfortable, but models are hinting at our next round of wet weather arriving Saturday evening and night. So, increasing clouds and humidity Saturday, followed by a chance for rain. A spot shower may still be around Sunday. Breezes ramp up Sunday into the following week with seasonable temps. Mid to late next week is trending a bit warmer, more humid and unsettled.

