Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in Orange

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a Worcester County man was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Orange.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that 64-year-old Mark Clarke of West Brookfield was traveling behind a friend on Warwick Road around 4 p.m. Saturday. When the friend got to the end of Warwick Road, he discovered that Clark wasn’t behind him and turned around and found Clark and his motorcycle down an embankment.

Clarke’s friend called for help and Clarke was taken to Athol Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.

