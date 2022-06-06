Public safety addressed during alcohol license seminar in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Liquor license compliance was the subject of a workshop Monday for entertainment establishments in Springfield. The focus also turned to public safety as the city is still reeling from last week’s deadly club shooting.

This is the first time an alcohol license seminar has taken place in the city since 2019 and the timing is coincidental, coming a week after a deadly shooting inside a Springfield nightclub.

“We know that public safety needs to go hand-and-hand with entertainment in the city of Springfield and we’re providing the ABCC here, commissioner to provide best case practices necessary to protect the public, but also provide safe environments with entertainment,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

Gonzalez provided Springfield business owners and workers with information to keep their liquor licenses up to date as the owner of Saga Nightclub awaits a liquor and entertainment license hearing after 30-year-old David Carrasquillo was shot and killed in a bathroom last Sunday.

Western Mass News is getting answers and asked Ralph Sacramone, commissioner of the state’s Alcohol Beverages Control Commission, about security requirements for a business with a liquor license.

“It is the responsibility of the licensee to maintain a controlled and safe environment, so it’s up to them to run their programs, training, and to teach their staff and their entire team the proper controls they need to create a safe environment for all patrons,” Sacramone explained.

We also asked how a restaurant, bar, or nightclub could potentially get their liquor license revoked.

“It could be anything from serving underage, someone that is a minor to overserving to not controlling the premises,” Sacramone added.

The ramifications if that happens, according to Sacramone, are that “It could be a warning issued, a suspension issued, and even a revocation of the license depending on past history.”

As for Saga, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has ordered entertainment and liquor license hearings following the deadly shooting. He said the owner agreed to turn in his license as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the overall goal of Monday’s workshop was to get ahead of any potential violations at other businesses in the future.

“We want to train licensees to stay in compliance. A number of topics will be covered today from the transfer of ownership to expanding to outdoor seating,” Sacramone noted.

“Purchasing alcohol from authorized sources, delivery of alcohol, and the importance of checking identification were other topics addressed at Monday’s event.

