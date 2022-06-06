Thunderbirds fall to Laval Rocket in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds faced Laval Rocket in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday at the MassMutual Center. Unfortunately, a victory was not in the cards for Springfield tonight.

Fans across the city were excited to watch their beloved T-Birds play in the tournament for the first time. Western Mass News caught up with one fan at the MassMutual center still on cloud nine from Saturday’s game who told us they were hoping for a victory Sunday.

“Last night this place was so loud I’ve never heard of this one before so it almost felt like it was being in a dream you don’t expect this to happen very often so when the chance comes taken in it since chills down your spine...I would love to see the cup at least before I die,” said Thunderbirds fan Donald Derosier.

If they were not in the Thunderdome, fans headed to local bars like the Rumbleseat to support local businesses and their home team.

“They’ve always held a good place in my heart, great team, rooting for them,” said Thunderbirds fan Nick Garcia.

The final score of Sunday’s game was 4-2 Laval. But the T-Birds are not out for the count just yet. They are headed to Canada to take on the Rocket and continue their run in the tournament. If the tournament continues, the teams will be back in Springfield for games six and seven.

