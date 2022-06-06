Town by Town: June 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

In Agawam, a locally-owned store is holding a 2 month-long donation drive for the Pioneer Valley USO.

Now through the end of July, Cooper’s in Agawam is collecting non-perishable food, donations, and care package items for the Pioneer Valley USO.

In exchange for the donated items, Cooper’s will provide entry tickets for raffle prizes. Prize winners will be notified in early August.

The Pioneer Valley USO helps to keep local military members connected to family, home, and country throughout their service.

In Springfield, the city held a Caribbean flag raising Monday outside of City Hall.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by local representatives of the Caribbean community for the event.

The mayor stated that it is important to acknowledge and recognize Springfield’s Caribbean residents, families, and businesses for their continued belief and investment in the city.

Next, town by town takes us to Chicopee where paving continued on Fuller Road.

Crews were out working from 6 a.m. Monday morning to 6 p.m. Monday evening.

The Chicopee Police Department said that Monday’s paving marked the second of three courses of paving for that area.

During the construction and paving, drivers have been asked to find alternate routes if at all possible.

