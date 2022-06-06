Walk Against Violence Event in Springfield promotes peace in Springfield and beyond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield residents took to the streets to walk for nonviolence Sunday afternoon.

The Walk Against Violence event was hosted by Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Church leaders told us they are taking matters into their hands to promote peace in Springfield and beyond.

In light of recent gun violence seen locally and across the country, they said these walks function to bring the community together and promote nonviolence.

Walkers gathered at the church, walking down State Street and praying at multiple stops to remember the lives that have been lost to violence within the community.

Organizer Pastor Lauren Holm told Western Mass News they specifically chose the Mason Square area to walk, because of the numerous violent deaths that have occurred there.

“Our mission here is to ask people to turn away from violence and to consider other more productive ways to solve disagreements that people have when you add violence to it a situation makes it worse for everyone and not better, it never resolves things, but actually complicates the issue,” explained Pastor Holm.

Church leaders added that their work will not stop after this afternoon’s gathering.

“It’s been over 30 mass shootings in like three weeks and it’s out of control so we’re raising awareness today and it’s not stopping today, we’re gonna move forward and work with our public officials as well,” explained Pastor Catharine Cummings of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Cummings also encourages people to take matters into their own hands, talk about violence, express their feelings and connect with loved ones.

