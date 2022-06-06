Advertisement

West Springfield fire crews extricate fisherman from Westfield River shoreline

By Raegan Loughrey and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The West Springfield Fire Department rescued a fisherman from the shoreline of the Westfield River.

According to fire officials, the man had to be rescued using rope after suffering a fall. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

