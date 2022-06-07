Advertisement

AAA: average Mass. gas prices soar to $5 per gallon

This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gas prices in Massachusetts might affect your summer plans after reaching an all-time high of an average of $5 a gallon.

According to AAA, that is just 25 cents higher than a month ago and around $2.05 higher than a year ago.

In western Massachusetts, the highest average of gas is in Franklin County as $4.98 per gallon, while the lowest is in Hampden County at $4.95 per gallon.

