Baystate Health to offer free virtual information session on new COVID-19 antiviral pill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health will hold a free virtual information session on the new COVID-19 oral anti-vrial pill, Paxlovid, Tuesday.

According to Baystate, Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, which was introduced on the market in December 2021, is fast becoming the treatment of choice. Paxlovid is now available, via prescription, at most local pharmacies. It is a safe and effective treatment and must be taken within the first 5 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

The event will be led by Dr. Armando Paez, chief, Infectious Disease Division, Baystate Health, and Dr. Amanda Westlake, Infectious Disease Division and Division of General Medicine and Community Health, Baystate Health.

The session entitled “Positive COVID-19 Test, Now What?” will be held from 6-7 p.m and will include time for questions and answers.

To register for the virtual event, visit BaystateHealth.org/CovidPositive.

