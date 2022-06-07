Advertisement

Baystate Health to offer free virtual information session on new COVID-19 antiviral pill

Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring about a 90% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.(Source: Pfizer via CNN)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health will hold a free virtual information session on the new COVID-19 oral anti-vrial pill, Paxlovid, Tuesday.

According to Baystate, Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, which was introduced on the market in December 2021, is fast becoming the treatment of choice. Paxlovid is now available, via prescription, at most local pharmacies. It is a safe and effective treatment and must be taken within the first 5 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

The event will be led by Dr. Armando Paez, chief, Infectious Disease Division, Baystate Health, and Dr. Amanda Westlake, Infectious Disease Division and Division of General Medicine and Community Health, Baystate Health.

The session entitled “Positive COVID-19 Test, Now What?” will be held from 6-7 p.m and will include time for questions and answers.

To register for the virtual event, visit BaystateHealth.org/CovidPositive.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health Tips Tuesday: identifying and treating sports injuries
Health Tips Tuesday: identifying and treating sports injuries
Nelson Cruz
Holyoke man arrested after fight at Cabot Street grocery store
Lori Larzazs-Supczak
Driver arrested on drug charges following Ware traffic stop
This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
AAA: average Mass. gas prices soar to $5 per gallon