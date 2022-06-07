Baystate Health offers free info session on new COVID-19 antiviral pill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health offers a free virtual information session for the latest COVID-19 pill. The information session runs June 7th from 6-7 p.m.

The session is led by Dr. Armando Paez, chief, Infectious Disease Division, Baystate Health, and Dr. Amanda Westlake, Infectious Disease Division and Division of General Medicine and Community Health, Baystate Health, who will discuss the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid.

To register, visit BaystateHealth.org/CovidPositive.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.