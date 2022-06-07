Biden signs bills on health care for veterans

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden signed nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough joined the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing, along with lawmakers, veterans and family members.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

“Veterans are the backbone, the spine of who we are as a country,” Biden said. “Less than one percent of the population risk everything to defend our nation and our values and everything we hold dear. And the 99% of us who don’t - we owe them. We owe them big. And that’s what today’s all about.”

