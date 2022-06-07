Bradley officials release travel guidance for 2022 summer season

WINDSOR LOCKS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Connecticut Airport Authority announced their latest travel guidance at Bradley International Airport and a new non-stop flight out of Windsor Locks as AAA is predicting summer travel volumes to hit near pre-pandemic levels for the 2022 vacation season.

“With Memorial Day behind us and school vacations just about to start, we are expecting a very heavy travel period here at the airport,” said Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon.

Travel officials at Bradley International Airport provided summer travel advice on Tuesday for people that are taking to the skies in the coming months.

“Get here about 90 minutes before at the ticket counter, but also to prepare ahead of time, when you’re packing your bags, start with an empty bag. Countless times, we see individuals have repurposed bags…Sign up for TSA Pre-check. To date, we are looking at wait times under five minutes for pre-check, so instead of waiting in the long standard queue line,” said Bill Csontos, federal security director for TSA Connecticut.

Officials at Bradley said they hope to provide a seamless travel experience for everyone traveling out of the airport.

“We’re expecting that we will be back to pre-pandemic levels. We might even exceed pre-pandemic levels between now and Labor Day, so what that means is we will be handling about 10,000 passengers per day flying out of Bradley Airport,” Dillon added.

Frontier Airlines also announced a new nonstop route departing from Bradley at the end of the summer.

“Today, we are very excited to announce we will be adding our seventh city to Hartford/Springfield/Bradley International Airport and with that, I would like to unveil beginning August 9, a new daily nonstop service to Las Vegas,” said Frontier Airlines Senior Sales Manager Frontier Airlines Will Evans.

Western Mass News spoke with travelers getting a head start on their vacations. They told us they are thrilled to be out traveling again as COVID-19 restrictions have eased up.

“I’m going to go meet with my daughter and go see my two granddaughters, my son-in-law, and my other two daughters also,” said Norma Gomez.

Kayla Ezyk added, “It feels nice to be traveling again and not be trapped in the house.”

