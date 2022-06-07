Driver arrested on drug charges following Ware traffic stop

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ware made a drug arrest following a traffic stop on Monday.

Lori Larzazs-Supczak was pulled over on Webb Court and during the traffic stop, officers discovered she had an active warrant.

During the stop, officers reportedly found heroin and cocaine in the vehicle.

Larzazs-Supczak was arrested and is now facing several drug-related charges. She is set to be arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.