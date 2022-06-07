Drivers feeling pain at the pump as Mass. average reaches $5 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gas prices hit a record high in the Bay State on Tuesday at $5 a gallon and people are feeling the pain at the pump.

We watched people fill up their tanks today and saw their shock at the final cost. Some people with bigger vehicles went from paying $60 to fill up their tanks to $140.

“When I brought this car three years ago, I was paying $25 to fill this up. Now, you see I’m paying $60.29. I wasn’t even completely empty,” said Jay Torres of Southwick.

Sharon Brown, who was visiting from South Carolina, added “$35.05 for a little over seven gallons.”

Sharon Jewell said, “It’s running about $120 to $140, so if I go around the corner, it’s almost like I have to gas up again.”

Western Mass News caught up with people filling up at the pump on Tuesday. The state average is now at $5 a gallon and is causing people to change their driving habits in their day-to-day lives.

[Reporter: Are you seeing yourself change your lifestyle more? Like are you going out less and staying home?]

“Oh, I go out a lot less. If I can carpool, bribe one of my friends to pick me up, heck yeah, let’s do that,” Torres noted.

Jewell added, “There’s no Sunday driving, there’s no extra anything. You go get it done and come home.”

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Massachusetts one year ago was $2.93 a gallon. A month ago, that average was $4.34 and one week ago, the average was $4.73.

Prices even jumped four cents from Monday to Tuesday and now, we are at $5.

AAA told us the national gas price average is $4.91. A year ago, it was $3.05. A month ago, it was $4.35 and a week ago, it was $4.62 cents. On Monday, the national average sat at $4.86.

AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said prices are high, in part, because of supply and demand.

“The price of a barrel of oil is quite high. It’s pushing $120 a barrel,” Schieldrop said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.