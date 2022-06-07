Hampden Board of Selectmen discuss possibility of funding school resource officer

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden Board of Selectmen met Monday night to discuss the funding for a school resource officer at the town’s schools.

This was just a preliminary discussion, so no decision has yet been made.

Western Mass News was told it is something the Hampden police chief has asked to explore in the past and selectboard member Craig Rivest asked to add it to Monday night’s agenda in light of recent events.

“I think it’s important that we, one, look out for schools and fund the resource program, and he’s [police chief] got a very well-trained officer who’s been part of that program,” Selectman Craig Rivest told us.

For decades, the town has partnered with Wilbraham to fund a joint school resource officer at Minnechaug Regional High School. Now, they are looking to expand that to Hampden’s elementary/middle school, Green Meadows.

Officials said this is an opportunity to build the resource program and ensure safety measures are in place and being enforced at all the schools.

“I think it’s important that we understand we’re not talking about a police officer, per say,” said Chairman John Flynn. “We’re talking about a resource person, perhaps from the police department, but wears many hats in the school.”

Police Chief Scott Trombly said he already has an officer that has been certified as an SRO. He said they are looking to have that officer work two 4-hour shifts a week, each paying roughly $10,000.

They are asking to use ARPA funds to pay the SRO for next school year, and he said that officers would fall under the health department following any type of training for health teachers.

Flynn said the next steps are to open a discussion in town and, since they work closely with Wilbraham, they will coordinate efforts to make sure they are following the same procedures as the resource officers in Wilbraham.

