Holyoke man arrested after fight at Cabot Street grocery store

Nelson Cruz
Nelson Cruz(Holyoke Police Dept.)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is facing charges after a fight at Key Foods in Holyoke.

Officers were called to the store on Cabot Street just before 6 p.m. Thursday for a report of two men involved in a physical altercation.

The caller told police that one of the men, identified as 29-year-old Nelson Cruz of Holyoke, had a gun on him.

When officers arrived, Cruz allegedly ran from the scene. He was later spotted behind Key Foods and was ordered to stop. Police said that he again ran from police, but eventually complied and stopped.

A loaded pistol was recovered from the scene.

Cruz was arrested and charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, unlicensed possession of an assault weapon, possession of ammunition without an FID, carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and improper storage of a large capacity firearm.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

