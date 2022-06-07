Legislators discuss efforts to suspend state gas tax through summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Gas prices in the Bay State are now averaging $5 a gallon, and we have learned there is a new effort among state legislators to suspend the state gas tax through the summer.

By suspending the state gas tax, the average price you pay at the pump could potentially go from $5 to $4.74.

“On every opportunity that I’ve had to vote to suspend the gas tax, I’ve done so,” said State Senator John Velis. “People need immediate relief and I don’t see any reason why we can’t suspend the gas tax now.”

State Senator John Velis told Western Mass News that he has supported efforts to cut the state gas tax. However, there has not been enough democratic support to pass it.

We wanted to know what the general public thinks about getting 24 cents off the price of a gallon.

“Well, if they can do that, yeah, of course,” said Jennifer Natal of Springfield. “It can be cheaper for me to put in gas.”

“Twenty-four cents,” said Nicole Plaza of Springfield. “Wow, that’s it? Oh, my God. I mean, at this point, take what you can get, but twenty-four cents isn’t much of a difference.”

A concern some democratic lawmakers have is revenue from the state gas tax not getting replaced in the budget. State Senator Eric Lesser, who is running for lieutenant governor, explained why he is now in favor of a gas tax suspension through the summer as long as certain conditions are met.

“I do think that a temporary suspension, if we make assurances that the state’s bond rating is not impacted, and very importantly, that infrastructure projects, road, and bridge repairs and other really important construction projects, aren’t impacted,” Senator Lesser told us.

He said that proposals to suspend the state gas tax are currently underway at the Statehouse.

Meanwhile, State Representative Carlos González remained opposed to the cut. He said the focus should be on the oil companies.

“We put the blame specifically on the oil industry that’s gouging the prices of the gas at the gas pumps and they’re making record numbers of profit,” Representative González said.

We also asked State Representative Orlando Ramos if he is in favor of the state gas tax cut, and he said no, so some democrats are still against it.

