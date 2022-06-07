Local school officials checking area school security and safety measures

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new details straight from the people who were there at the school massacre in Uvalde, TX and we’re looking at our local schools to see if any of their protocols need to be updated.

Local school officials are taking a hard look at their active shooter drills currently in place. They said the school’s training isn’t a guarantee students and staff will be safe, but at least it’s something.

A new interview Tuesday morning revealed new details and concerns about the school massacre in Uvalde. A teacher inside one of the classrooms where shots were fired said he felt like his students were sitting ducks. That’s because, in their training, they are usually told to gather in one spot and hide.

This is top of mind as Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is taking a tour of every city school to witness these drills in the wake of what happened in Texas.

“I learned that the kids and the teachers know more than what anyone one of us would have imagined they would know,” Garcia said.

He’s taking this opportunity to check doors that need new locks and blinds that don’t work and at the end of the month, he’ll meet with all the security directors to see if there’s a way they can change these drills to better protect students and staff.

“…And kind of go over what we’ve observed and hear from them what their ideas might be because if it’s a question of resources to do the simplest strategies to avoid or be proactive, I need to know. That way, when resources are available, I can redirect them,” Garcia added.

West Springfield School Superintendent Tim Connor told Western Mass News their school system is doing the same thing and are looking at their protocols to make sure they are as accurate as possible.

“We talked about why it’s important to keep those doors locked and thinking about the process and protocols that we’ve put into place,” Connor noted.

That Uvalde teacher said no amount of training would’ve protected him or his students that tragic day, but Connor said it’s the only thing they can do right now to protect their students.

“I think, as a society, we just have to continue to always look at better ways,” Connor said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.