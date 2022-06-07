Two Rounds of Rain on the Way this Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds continue to build ahead of our next weather system that will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms to southern New England tonight through Wednesday morning. We saw another nice day with temps climbing into the upper 70s to around 80 for most. Gusty breezes and warm temperatures continue into this evening.

Humidity climbs this evening and rain arrives close to or after sunset. Showers will be off and on throughout the night with occasional downpours and a few weak thunderstorms, especially early Wednesday morning. Rain totals should end up around a few tenths of an inch, but may top half an inch or more within any storms. Nothing severe is expected, but heavy rain may cause ponding on roads and a slower morning commute.

Most of the showers and storms will move out by 6-8am, however, another spot shower is possible before Noon with the passing cold front. Once we get behind the front, wind will shift out of the west, skies partially clear out and we turn more comfortable. The end of the day looks pretty nice!

Drier air rolls in briefly Wednesday evening, but rain and higher humidity are back Thursday as our next arrives. Low pressure will move in from the southwest early Thursday, bringing clouds back Wednesday night and periods of rain Thursday morning. The low looks to track over southern New England, bringing potentially an inch or more of rain with some imbedded thunder. Heavy rain may lead to minor street flooding, but widespread flooding is not expected at this time. Timing of this heavy rain looks to be in the morning to early afternoon. Thursday may be a First Alert Weather Day due to the heavy rain threat.

Dry, comfortable air returns to end the week with Friday staying dry and seasonable. More clouds come in Saturday and another low may bring us a third shot at soaking rains. Timing is still tricky this early, but rain is most likely late in the day. Drier air looks to return Sunday through early next week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.