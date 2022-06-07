Advertisement

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright

Paramount Studios is being sued over the copyright to the 'Top Gun' story, over the Hollywood...
Paramount Studios is being sued over the copyright to the 'Top Gun' story, over the Hollywood blockbuster sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick.'(Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff and CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is at the top of the domestic box office for the second week in a row, and the family whose story inspired the original film wants a piece of that action.

They’re suing Paramount studios for copyright infringement.

The movie was supposed to come out July 2019, and the heirs to Ehud Yonay’s 1983 article “Top Guns,” which inspired the 1986 film, said Paramount had the rights to the story until January 2020.

According to NPR, in 2018 Ehud Yonay’s widow and son exercised their right to recover the copyright to the story, which would go into effect in 2020.

However, the Yonays say production didn’t wrap until May 2021, well after the studio knew it no longer had the rights to the source material.

Now they want to be compensated.

Paramount has countered their claim by denying the latest film was “obviously derivative” from Yonay’s article and stating the film was practically completed by January 2020, according to NPR.

