Springfield Central High School holds Class of 2022 graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Central High School celebrated its graduation Monday evening.

Western Mass News was there to see all the students walk the stage.

The event started at 6 p.m. and took place at Symphony Hall in Springfield.

Several speakers addressed the students, including Mayor Domenic Sarno, Superintendent Daniel Warwick, and Vice Chairman of the School Committee Christopher Collins.

“You have had an unusual high school career,” Vice Chairman Collins said. “You have had many challenges, many trials and tribulations, that have been put before you, but none of that crushed you. It only made you stronger.”

The ceremony also featured a rendition of “Blinding Lights” by the school’s choir, as well as speeches from salutatorian Tessa Dill and valedictorian Christopher Chen.

Congratulations to the graduates!

