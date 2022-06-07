Three juveniles charged in connection with Orange mill fire

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three juveniles are now facing charges for the massive fire on West River Street in Orange over the weekend.

Flames engulfed the abandoned cereal factory on West River Street on Saturday morning which eventually spread to three other buildings. Now, three juveniles between the ages of 12 and 14 are facing criminal charges.

Western Mass News obtained a video shot by onlookers on Saturday which showed the intensity of the flames destroying the building. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring into the air for hours.

Officials told us that more than 20 regional fire departments responded to help put out the flames. Officially, the fire was five alarms, but officials said the response was equivalent to that of a six to seven alarm fire.

Crews worked for several hours and through the night to put it out. Two people were treated on scene for minor injuries.

As part of an ongoing investigation by local and state officials, the suspects were identified Monday. Their names have not been released due to their ages.

Orange Police Chief James Sullivan told Western Mass News in part:

“...We received a lot of tips from the public, received a lot of information, and through the course of our investigation, it led us down this road, and they were able to successfully interview the 3 juveniles.”

He went on to thank the community, saying:

“Everybody did a tremendous job. Everybody that came in from town, out of town; everybody pitched in and helped, and for as chaotic of a situation it was, I was very impressed when I got on scene, how everyone was working together to put the fire out and make the situation safe.”

While more details surrounding the cause of the fire have not been released, Chief Sullivan and the State Fire Marshal’s Office noted that juvenile fire-setting is a serious issue that contributes to dozens of fires each year in Massachusetts. They urge parents and caregivers to keep smoking materials, such as matches and lighters, away from children and to explain the dangers of fire.

The suspects face arson-related delinquency charges in Greenfield Juvenile Court.

West River Street, which was closed for months even before the fire, has now reopened to traffic. Drivers have been asked to move through the area carefully as work is still being done.

