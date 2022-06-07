Town by Town: June 7

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Holyoke.

In Springfield, state funds were allocated to help homeless children in the city.

Tuesday, State Representative Carlos González presented $250,000 in funds to Horizons for Homeless Children.

The Springfield organization provides early childhood education and support services to homeless children in Springfield and across Massachusetts.

The money will go towards the outdoor play space at the Open Pantry Teen Parenting Program located at the Jefferson Street Shelter.

Town by town took us to Westfield where State Senator John Velis announced that $25,000 in state funding will go to the Westfield Food Pantry.

Joining Senator Velis for the big news was the pantry’s Food Director Rebecca Hart and President Kathy Machack among other Westfield community members

The funds will go towards food truck programs and other services offered by the pantry.

Lastly, town by town took us to Holyoke where KeyBank employees took part in their 31st annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day.

Dozens of KeyBank employees were spread out across western Massachusetts, including at a Habitat For Humanity building project on Jackson Street.

KeyBank said their Difference Day helps to demonstrate the company’s commitment to helping its neighbors and community.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.