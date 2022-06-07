West Springfield police looking to identify larceny suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two larceny suspects.

According to police, the two women pictured in the photos above are responsible for a larceny of credit cards and subsequent use of those credit cards.

The larceny happened on May 19th around 1:15 p.m. at Panera Bread in the Riverdale Shops.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Officer Latino at (413)-263-3210 extension 0 or Text-A Tip.

