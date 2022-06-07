Advertisement

West Springfield police looking to identify larceny suspects

West Springfield larceny suspects
West Springfield larceny suspects(West Springfield Police Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two larceny suspects.

According to police, the two women pictured in the photos above are responsible for a larceny of credit cards and subsequent use of those credit cards.

The larceny happened on May 19th around 1:15 p.m. at Panera Bread in the Riverdale Shops.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Officer Latino at (413)-263-3210 extension 0 or Text-A Tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews were called to a fire at an old cereal mill in Orange on June 3, 2022.
Three juveniles charged in connection with Orange mill fire
Health Tips Tuesday: identifying and treating sports injuries
Health Tips Tuesday: identifying and treating sports injuries
Nelson Cruz
Holyoke man arrested after fight at Cabot Street grocery store
Lori Larzazs-Supczak
Driver arrested on drug charges following Ware traffic stop
This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
AAA: average Mass. gas prices soar to $5 per gallon