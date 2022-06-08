Amherst doughnut shop owners make decision to close

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A favorite go-to for donuts in Amherst is shutting down. Between the pandemic and now the rising food and supply prices, the owners of Glazed Donut Shop had to make the hard decision to close up shop.

After a decade of making donuts and selling smiles, Glazed is now closing their doors for good. Times have been tough for this mom-and-pop shop after taking a hit during the pandemic, losing college student business in the summer, and now inflation.

Head baker Asa Russell spoke to Western Mass News about the recent changes that led to the closing.

“We noticed right at the start of this summer the drop in business is usually 10 into 20 percent loss. This year we have seen almost 60 percent loss…The starting price for a bag of donut mix, when I first started, was 50, 60 bucks. That price has almost doubled on the hundred dollars now and the shortening for our deep frier used to run you $70. Now, it’s $137,” Russell said.

Even now, post-pandemic, local shops can’t keep up with the big chains.

“You can’t absorb those costs like a big chain would, um there’s no budging in it. We used to have six employees and even that was too hard. We couldn’t open our indoor seating because that would be too much work. Four employees was real tight, but we made it work, but the cost of goods has doubled almost and it’s not sustainable anywhere,” Russell explained.

For Russell, after baking donuts at Glazed for four years, this closing is a sad goodbye.

“I was a little late getting to start things this morning because as soon as I walked in the door, it kind of dawned on me and I started crying a little bit, but uh, it doesn’t feel fair. There’s not much fairness about it,” Russell added.

After 10 years, Glazed’s last day will be on Sunday.

