Amherst gas station drains tanks due to high prices

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An Amherst gas station is pushing back against the recent spike in gas prices.

“It’s hard enough for people to put groceries on their table after working in the factory or wherever they work for 30-40 hours a week and not be able to put gas in their car and get to work. I don’t want to be part of that,” said Ren’s Mobil owner Reynold Gladu.

As the pain at the pump keeps getting worse, one local gas station is taking a stand against the unprecedented hike in gas prices

Ren’s Mobil has been serving the community of Amherst since the 1970s, but with fuel close to five dollars per gallon, the owners decided to pump the breaks on gas sales.

Cardboard signs that read “out of gas” can be seen taped to the pumps outside of the Mobil station on North Pleasant Street.

Gladu explained to Western Mass News what lead him to finally drain the tanks.

“Two weeks ago they came in on a Friday, they came in and said they put the price up 20 cents the following day, which was a Saturday, they said gas is up another 20 cents right off the bat bells went off in my head. I said how can it go up 40 cents in less than 24 hours,” explained Gladu.

He said he just couldn’t do that to his customers, while gas companies like Mobil benefit.

“There’s no justifying that it’s the same gas that was in the ground that they’re just making extra money on,” Gladu said.

Gladu said he will continue to service cars and keep his business open as long as he can, but he refuses to be part of the problem.

“I will continue to operate this that belongs to me, not Mobil, but myself as an individual and if people want to have their cars serviced I will be happy to do it,” explained Gladu.

As for what it will take for Gladu to bring gas back to Ren’s Mobil:

“Them to consider stop robbing the public and that’s what it is highway robbery,” Gladu said.

Western Mass News reached out to Exxon Mobil and was provided with a statement that reads in-part quote:

“ExxonMobil does not own or operate any retail fuels stations in the United States. Service stations are individually owned and price their fuel based on local market competition and other business factors.”

