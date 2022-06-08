First Alert Weather Day Thursday Morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Most across western Mass picked up around a quarter to half inch of rain last night and early this morning. Once a cold front came through, the day got lovely! Temperatures are warm and the air is comfortable this evening with dew points in the 50s. Breezes gradually lighten later this evening and become calm tonight.

More rain is headed our way and a quick burst of heavy rain is looking very possible early Thursday, so Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day-specifically for the morning.

Low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring rain to most of New England close to sunrise Thursday morning. Rain will fall heavy at times and we may end up with 1-1.5″ of rain before Noon. Expect slow travel for the morning commute along with ponding on roads. There is a low risk for isolated flash flooding, but most will likely end up with poor drainage and urban area minor flooding.

Our weather improves in the afternoon as a dry slot moves in. Some partial clearing is possible and humidity will lower throughout the day.

Friday looks like a very nice June day with seasonable temperatures, low humidity, good sunshine, and a healthy breeze!

Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will drift north of us across southern Canada from Friday into the weekend. This system will keep temperatures a bit cool over the weekend and also keep patchy clouds around. There’s a shot at some rain Saturday evening and night, but the trend has been toward less of a soaking and more like scattered showers. Could we stay dry? Yes, but we aren’t there yet… so keep checking up on the forecast. Sunday is also looking mainly dry with patchy clouds and highs in the 70s.

Our next weather maker may hold off until Monday as the upper low brings more substantial energy through New England. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm look possible along with mild temps and moderate humidity. Dry, pleasant weather builds Tuesday to Thursday, then unsettled conditions return to end next week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.