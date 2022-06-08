Crews battle mobile home fire in Orange

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire at a mobile home in Orange Tuesday night.

According to officials, the fire was reported at a trailer on Daniel Shaws Highway just before 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrivial, firefighters found smoke and flames showing from under the mobile home. The fire was quickly put out and the cause was determined to be electrical in nature.

One resident has been temporarily displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.