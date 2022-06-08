Advertisement

Crews battle mobile home fire in Orange

Crews were called to a fire at a mobile home in Orange on June 7, 2022.
Crews were called to a fire at a mobile home in Orange on June 7, 2022.(Orange Fire Dept.)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire at a mobile home in Orange Tuesday night.

According to officials, the fire was reported at a trailer on Daniel Shaws Highway just before 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrivial, firefighters found smoke and flames showing from under the mobile home. The fire was quickly put out and the cause was determined to be electrical in nature.

One resident has been temporarily displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Massachusetts State House in Boston
House votes to override Baker veto of driver’s license bill
File photo depicting computer and data
Data breach at health care organization may affect 2 million
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA
Springfield to host 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Classic