Documents: driver in deadly Holyoke crash admits to drinking heavily

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are emerging from the deadly crash in Holyoke on Sunday. Court documents reveal that the driver, who allegedly caused the crash, admitted to drinking heavily.

Jedd Flores, 25, of West Springfield was arrested at the scene Sunday for allegedly causing the crash. We’ve obtained court documents that reveal more about Flores’s behavior after the accident.

On Sunday night, Holyoke police officers responded to a two-car crash on Route 5. A car roof had been removed to rescue the driver trapped inside.

We’ve obtained court documents that revealed that along with the driver who died, his four-year-old son, and the child’s mother were also in the car. That driver is identified as 40-year-old Victor Santiago from Springfield.

Flores was arrested at the scene after police said he was visibly intoxicated. Investigators said he crossed the yellow line driving down Route 5 and hit Santiago’s car head-on.

Court documents shed light on Flores behavior right after the crash. Officers wrote there was a clear odor of alcohol coming from his breath and he was slurring his words. Paperwork stated that investigators asked Flores if he had been drinking, to which he replied:

“Yes, just arrest me now, I know I [expletive] up.”

Officers asked what he had been drinking, to which he allegedly replied:

“I drank about four beers, two were Foster’s and two were Natty cans. I was drinking up at Mount Tom all day.”

The documents also noted that responding officers found empty Truly seltzer cans in the passenger seat of Flores’ car. They conducted sobriety tests, to which they said Flores failed most of them.

Flores was charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence.

We’ve confirmed Flores has not posted bail, which was set at $25,000 cash bail with conditions that he not drive or leave Massachusetts. He is expected back in court on June 21.

