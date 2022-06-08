Eyewitness describes scene of massive Orange cereal factory fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned new details about a massive fire we have been covering closely in Franklin County at a former cereal factory in Orange.

Police have identified three suspects they believe are connected to the fire, and all of them are under the age of 15.

Orange’s police chief told us that they received tips from the public and obtained a lot of information through an ongoing investigation by local and state authorities.

Officials identified three youths between the ages of 12 and 14. We spoke with a woman who lives right behind where the fire was started, and she said she actually knows the suspects.

“It was pretty scary. It was,” said Michelle of Orange.

A pile of rubble now remains after a long-abandoned cereal factory was engulfed in flames on Saturday.

Heavy smoke poured out into the air for hours, the flames eventually spreading to three other buildings. Officials told us more than 20 fire departments responded for mutual aid, working through the night to put out the five-alarm fire.

Michelle lives behind the building and called 911 when she first came outside and saw the fire.

“I just stood there and I watched it, and it was intense,” she recalled.

Michelle told us she was worried some of the debris was going to fly off and hit her house.

“The police and firefighters actually came to my house and said, ‘You might want to make a plan because you might have to evacuate,’” she said.

She told us that she lost power for about six hours, and then it was disconnected for a couple hours after that. Due to the massive response, she was unable to drive off her street.

“I literally had to go around to the next town just to get to Main Street,” Michelle said.

She added that the town is devastated by the loss of this historic building where scenes from the Stephen King-inspired Hulu series Castle Rock were shot.

“It’s such a huge void,” Michelle said. “I grew up here, you know, my whole life, and just driving by earlier and getting gas for work, I looked over and just… it’s different, you know. It’s totally different.”

Orange Police announced Tuesday that three juveniles between the ages of 12 and 14 are facing criminal charges in connection with the fire. Michelle told us she knows the suspects and one of them is best friends with her daughter.

“She told me, ‘Mom, I think my friend did this,’” Michelle told us. “I said, ‘Penny,’ my daughter’s name is Penny, ‘You can’t just point fingers. This is serious. That’s not okay,’ and she said, ‘No, he actually tried to break into that building a couple of nights ago and couldn’t get in because it was too dark and he had mentioned that he wanted to go into the building and start a fire.’”

Orange Police Chief James Sullivan and the State Fire Marshal’s Office said it is important for parents to have a conversation with their kids and explain the dangers of fire, saying juvenile fire-setting is a serious issue that contributes to dozens of fires each year in Massachusetts.

Michelle said she is surprised they would do something like this and hopes this is not something that stays with them forever.

“I don’t think, being so young, they understood the gravity of what would happen,” she said. “I’m hoping that they’re held accountable, but lenient, because this particular kid that knows my daughter and stays at my house is a great kid. You know what I mean? Like, big heart, such a good kid, and I would hate to see this completely ruin his life.”

The three suspects are set to appear in Greenfield Juvenile Court. They are facing arson-related delinquency charges. An arraignment date has not yet been set.

