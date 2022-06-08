Advertisement

Fallen tree closes part of Loudville Road in Easthampton

A fallen tree brought down utility lines along Loudville Road in Easthampton on June 8, 2022(Easthampton Police Dept.)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Loudville Road in Easthamptonwas closed for a time Wednesday due to a downed tree and power lines.

According to Easthampton Police, the tree fell in the area of Russell Lane around 10:30 a.m.

A detour was set up and Eversource responded to the scene to make repairs.

Police said that the road reopened around 12:25 p.m.

