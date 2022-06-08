Firefighters respond to chemical fire in Westfield

Advertisement

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a chemical fire this morning in Westfield.

The Westfield Police Department told Western Mass News that the fire department was called to 41 Airport Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire has been extinguished.

Airport Road is closed in that area while crews remain on-scene.

No injuries were reported.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

