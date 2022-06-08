Police investigating crash along Dwight Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police and Holyoke Police responded to a crash in the area of Dwight and Monroe streets in Holyoke Wednesday. Officials told Western Mass News the call came in around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police confirmed to Western Mass News that the crash involved a Holyoke DPW truck and a motorcyclist.

When our crew first got on-scene, there was a large orange garbage truck on-scene driving away.

According to Holyoke Police, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Neighbors in the area told Western Mass News that they saw a motorcycle drive into the garbage truck as it was backing up.

Western Mass news will provide the latest updates as they become available

