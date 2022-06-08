Longmeadow School Committee meets to provide update on school safety and security

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday night, the Longmeadow School Committee met and provided an update on school safety and security.

Committee Chairman Kevin Shea explained that schools in the town have constant communication with local police throughout the day.

Schools in the district are also equipped with interior and exterior security cameras.

Plus, visitors of the schools must wear a visitor badge and can only enter through one specific entrance.

“We have controlled access, single point of entry, swipe card access, visitor identification, and visitor badging,” Shea said. “This is an area that we do need to, frankly, continuously remind and reaffirm our commitment that we are not propping open doors and making sure that we are funneling visitors to a single point of entry and making sure that we are being true to the visitor identification protocols.”

Shea added that safety practices among schools in the district are constantly evolving.

