Northampton issues outdoor water use restrictions

Water sprinkler
Water sprinkler
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Northampton has implemented a water use restriction for residents.

Effective immediately, no non-essential water use is allowed between the hours of 9 a.m and 5 p.m.

Non-essential water use includes watering of lawns and gardens, the non-commercial washing of vehicles, building surfaces, parking lots, and sidewalks.

According to officials, limiting water use, especially non-essential outdoor water use, is needed to ensure a sustainable water supply and to protect stream flow for aquatic life.

Unrestricted outdoor water use is allowed from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m.

