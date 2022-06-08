Northampton issues outdoor water use restrictions
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Northampton has implemented a water use restriction for residents.
Effective immediately, no non-essential water use is allowed between the hours of 9 a.m and 5 p.m.
Non-essential water use includes watering of lawns and gardens, the non-commercial washing of vehicles, building surfaces, parking lots, and sidewalks.
According to officials, limiting water use, especially non-essential outdoor water use, is needed to ensure a sustainable water supply and to protect stream flow for aquatic life.
Unrestricted outdoor water use is allowed from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m.
