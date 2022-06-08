Advertisement

Parents charged with neglect leading to death after 2-week-old found not breathing, police say

Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was...
Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was found not breathing by authorities.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two Indiana parents are in jail after officers were called to help with an infant that wasn’t breathing.

Officers went to a home in Evansville just before 7 a.m. Wednesday for a 2-week-old that was not breathing.

Authorities say Evansville fire crews and AMR were already on scene trying to resuscitate the child.

However, they say they couldn’t get the baby, named Wade, to start breathing again, according to WFIE.

Officers say they found what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia in the home.

Detectives spoke with the mother of the infant, Taylor Smith. She told them that she went to sleep with her child around 2 a.m. and woke up with the baby underneath her.

The father, Timothy Wilson, was also at the home. According to a press release, Wilson told detectives that Smith was ordered by the Department of Child Services not to be around the child due to a prior investigation.

Police say Wilson ignored the order “to be a family.”

Officers received a warrant and say they found evidence of narcotic use.

They also say the home had no running water and conditions were unfavorable.

Both Smith and Wilson were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

