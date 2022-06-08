Advertisement

Prescription cannabis products with higher THC may help ease chronic pain, study says

Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but...
Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but come possible side effects, including dizziness and sedation.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prescription cannabis products with higher THC to CBD levels may help ease chronic pain according to a new study.

Researchers say the products may provide small to moderate pain relief for the short term, but come with possible side effects, including dizziness and sedation.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the chemical compound in the marijuana plant that causes a high. Cannabidiol, CBD, is the second most prevalent active chemical in cannabis but does not cause a high.

Both have been associated with pain relief.

The study found no benefits from taking over-the-counter products that contain only THC or CBD extracts.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house
Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected...
Voluntary recall issued for child allergy medication
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
Expect continued increase in new COVID-19 deaths, CDC says
FILE PHOTO - Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a...
Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
US diverts COVID-19 funds to secure vaccines amid stalemate