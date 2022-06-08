Springfield Sci-Tech celebrates Class of 2022 graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday night, students from the Springfield High School of Science and Technology officially graduated.

The commencement ceremony started at 6 p.m. and was held at Symphony Hall in Springfield.

Some of the speakers who addressed the now former students included Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Superintendent Daniel Warwick, and school committee member Joseiah Gonzalez.

The school’s choir sang “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John, as well as the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Congratulations to all who received their diploma!

