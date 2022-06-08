Thunderbirds, MGM hosting watch parties for road playoff games

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thunderbirds may be on the road in Laval, Canada for their next three games in the AHL Eastern Conference Championship, but there’s still a fun way to enjoy the games downtown.

The team said that watch parties for Games 3 on Wednesday, Game 4 on Friday, and Game 5 on Saturday against the Laval Rocket will be held on The Plaza at MGM Springfield, outside TAP Sports Bar. Puck-drop for each game is 7 p.m.

Due to the Free Music Friday concert at MGM Springfield, which will also be held on The Plaza Friday night, the game will not have any sound until the conclusion of the concert.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and are allowed to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages to the event.

