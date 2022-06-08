Advertisement

Thunderbirds, MGM hosting watch parties for road playoff games

The Springfield Thunderbirds are playing in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Springfield Thunderbirds are playing in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thunderbirds may be on the road in Laval, Canada for their next three games in the AHL Eastern Conference Championship, but there’s still a fun way to enjoy the games downtown.

The team said that watch parties for Games 3 on Wednesday, Game 4 on Friday, and Game 5 on Saturday against the Laval Rocket will be held on The Plaza at MGM Springfield, outside TAP Sports Bar. Puck-drop for each game is 7 p.m.

Due to the Free Music Friday concert at MGM Springfield, which will also be held on The Plaza Friday night, the game will not have any sound until the conclusion of the concert.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and are allowed to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages to the event.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police have identified three suspects they believe are connected to the fire, and all of them...
Eyewitness describes scene of massive Orange cereal factory fire
Congratulations to all who received their diploma!
Springfield Sci-Tech celebrates Class of 2022 graduation
Committee Chairman Kevin Shea explained that schools in the town have constant communication...
Longmeadow School Committee meets to provide update on school safety and security
Committee Chairman Kevin Shea explained that schools in the town have constant communication...
Longmeadow School Committee meets to provide update on school safety and security