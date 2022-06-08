Westfield woman searching for necklace containing brother’s ashes after car theft

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman is searching for a necklace that contains her brother’s ashes, after her car with the necklace in it, was stolen Memorial Day weekend. The car has since been found, but the necklace with her brother’s ashes remains missing.

“Liz and Zach were best friends. They were two peas in a pod, you know. That’s her best friend. She’s going to go the rest of her life without knowing her brother. The least you can do is make sure her brother is back with her,” said Westfield resident Megan Fedora.

Westfield native Megan Fedora is the best friend of Elizabeth Johnson, who tragically lost her brother, Zach, this past January. On Memorial Day, Elizabeth’s car was stolen from her boyfriend’s driveway in East Windsor, CT. In that car was a keepsake necklace containing Elizabeth’s brother’s ashes, someone both Megan and Elizabeth hold dear to their hearts.

“He was a very good guy. He brings a lot of love to your life. He was never judgmental, you know, one of a kind. He was really just a good soul in this messed up world,” explained Westfield resident Megan Fedora.

Elizabeth, who wished to stay off camera, told Western Mass News that she had taken the necklace off and put it in her car before going out on a boat with friends. She said she did not want to lose it when out on the water and when she returned, she found her car gone along with the cherished necklace.

“When her car was stolen and she realized the necklace containing his ashes in it, she just lost a part of her. His ashes should be with her on her neck where he would want to be,” said Fedora.

The car was later found in Springfield last week. Now, Elizabeth and Megan are pleading for help from the public to return the necklace to its rightful owner. They told Western Mass News that they believe whoever has it might not realize the necklace contains Zach’s ashes.

“We don’t care about anything involving the car, anything else that was in the car that was stolen. We just want the necklace, whether it’s dropped off to the city of Springfield, the city of Westfield. We would just love that necklace to be back with her,” explained Fedora.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the necklace, you can reach out to Megan here.

