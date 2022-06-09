Advertisement

Big E offering $9 flash sale for 2022 fair tickets

Big E Banners
Big E Banners(Western Mass News photo)
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Eastern States Exposition is hosting a one-day flash ticket sale to mark the 99 day countdown to The Big E.

From 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, $9 tickets will be available on thebige.com.

There is a limit of eight tickets per order, but tickets can be used any one day of the fair.

According to fair officials, the special sale is a way for them to say thank you to its visitors.

This year’s fair will run from September 16 through October 2.

