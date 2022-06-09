Collegian Court to close after being sold to Melha Shriners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Collegian Court restaurant is closing after being sold.

The downtown business has been sold to the Melha Shriners to be used as their headquarters.

Owner Bill Stetson said it is bittersweet as he has put a lot of time into the business, but he is excited for the future of the historic space.

“I just want to thank the people of Chicopee and western Mass. who have supported the Collegian Court for many years, not just for me, but the previous families who have owned the business,” Stetson told us. “I am really confident the Shriners will do right by downtown Chicopee.”

The Collegian Court’s last day in business will be June 17.

