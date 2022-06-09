Advertisement

Collegian Court to close after being sold to Melha Shriners

Collegian Court Sign
Collegian Court Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Tessa Kielbasa, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Collegian Court restaurant is closing after being sold.

The downtown business has been sold to the Melha Shriners to be used as their headquarters.

Owner Bill Stetson said it is bittersweet as he has put a lot of time into the business, but he is excited for the future of the historic space.

“I just want to thank the people of Chicopee and western Mass. who have supported the Collegian Court for many years, not just for me, but the previous families who have owned the business,” Stetson told us. “I am really confident the Shriners will do right by downtown Chicopee.”

The Collegian Court’s last day in business will be June 17.

