Seasonable, Dry and Sunny to End the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Soaking rains brought close to and over an inch of rain to most across western Mass this morning. Showers and thunderstorms with a cold front fell apart thanks to dry air building in a little too quickly and we ended up with another nice day!

Gusty breezes continue this evening with cooler and more comfortable air building in. Wind gusts diminish later tonight and overnight with clear skies. Temperatures fall to around 50 by sunrise!

Friday is looking lovely with seasonable temperatures in the 70s to around 80, low humidity and good sunshine. With low pressure to our north and high pressure passing to our south, we will have a healthy west breeze with occasional gusts to 20-25mph.

Heading into the weekend, a trough builds into New England. This lowering of the jet stream and a passing upper low to our north won’t do much for us, but there will likely be a good deal of clouds around. Expect a mainly dry Saturday with comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Sunday and Monday the trough deepens a bit and the upper low heads southeast. Clouds thicken up for Sunday, keeping temps a touch cooler.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers Sunday night into Monday morning, possibly followed by some clearing Monday afternoon. Humidity will climb with this system too, so expect more of a muggy feel Sunday night into Monday.

Lower humidity returns Tuesday to Thursday with dry and warm weather on tap. A ridge of high pressure will build, bringing temperatures into the lower 80s by Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday. Humidity climbs ahead of our next front, which looks to arrive Friday with showers and thunderstorms.

