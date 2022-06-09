Fans flock to Boston to watch Celtics victory in Game 3 of NBA Finals Wednesday night

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The NBA finals returning to Boston Wednesday night for the first time since 2010. Celtics fans took to the streets in big numbers for the historic occasion.

TD Garden was rocking for Game 3 of the finals. Celtics fans waited over a decade for this night. Western Mass News caught up with some before the big game.

“It’s absolutely electric, that’s why we live in the city, grew up Boston sports fans, and we’re still dominant 25 years later,” said Griffin Harris and Danny Healey of Boston, Massachusetts.

Celtics fans swarmed to TD Garden for Wednesday night’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, some even visiting from Ireland to take in the action.

“We’re real Celtics. We are and we have a wee bag saying ‘kiss me I’m Irish’ with shamrocks. Hopefully, it’ll work tonight!” said Aoifa McGurk and Annie Craig of Ireland.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals four times in the last six seasons, Boston finally broke through this season, giving the city its first taste of NBA Finals action since 2010.

“It’s electric out here right now, we’re in the finals, this doesn’t happen often,” said Anthony and Kade Pawlewicz, of Ithaca, New York.

“Yo the excitement level is absolutely off the charts,” said DeeDee Cherry of the South Shore.

That excitement has local businesses buzzing, including A& B Kitchen and Bar.

“Everyone’s trying to come in, take advantage of our large projector and our TVs, and our good drinks for the game,” said service manager Thomas Burgess.

Some fans told Western Mass News that even the sky-high price of entry, over $600 for the cheapest seat, according to Ace Ticket, the most expensive ticket in Celtics history, was not enough to turn them away.

“Took my whole salary, so I’m broke, I have three kids so my son decided to make me this shirt,” said Jodi Theriault of Portland, Maine.

The team’s skill on both ends of the court has Celtics supporters believing in banner number 18.

“Defensively, we can stop anybody and we have two superstars in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum who can take over the game at any moment,” said Theriault.

The Celtics dominated the Warriors with a final score of 116-100, taking the 2-1 lead. the Celtics will be back in Boston Friday night for Game 4 of the NBA finals.

