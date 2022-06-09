Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

(Tripadvisor)

#18. Liquori’s Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Address: 659 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3865

(Tripadvisor)

#17. Antonio’s Grinders

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Address: 17 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108-1493

(Tripadvisor)

#16. EB’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Address: 385 Walnut Street Ext, Agawam, MA 01001-1523

(Tripadvisor)

#15. Frankie & Johnnie’s Pizza

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza

Address: 35 Island Pond Rd, Springfield, MA 01118-1028

(Tripadvisor)

#14. Main Street Grille

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Address: 369 Main St Xtreme Paintball, Airsoft, & Birthday Parties- FIELD, Agawam, MA 01001

(Tripadvisor)

#13. Felix’s Breakfast and Sandwich Shop

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: not available

Address: 67 Liberty St, Springfield, MA 01103-1011

(Tripadvisor)

#12. Hanna’s Diner & Deli Shoppe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Polish, European

Address: 186 Main St Indian Orchard Ma, Springfield, MA 01151-1131

(Tripadvisor)

#11. Route 66 Diner

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Diner

Address: 950 Bay St, Springfield, MA 01109-2426

(Tripadvisor)

#10. Charlie’s Diner

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)]

Type of cuisine: American, Diner

Address: 218 Union St, West Springfield, MA 01089-4103

(Tripadvisor)

#9. Richard’s Giant Grinders

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Deli

Address: 875 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-3512

(Tripadvisor)

#8. Bamboo House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

Address: 676 Belmont Ave, Springfield, MA 01108-2403

(Tripadvisor)

#7. Vinh Chau Vietnamese RST

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

Address: 409 Dickinson St, Springfield, MA 01108-1885

(Tripadvisor)

#6. Eat

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Diner, American

Address: 609 Page Blvd, Springfield, MA 01104-3030

(Tripadvisor)

#5. Partners Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Address: 485 Springfield St, Feeding Hills, MA 01030-2158

(Tripadvisor)

#4. Palazzo Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe

Address: 1 Financial Plaza 1350 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103

(Tripadvisor)

#3. Taste of Lebanon

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

Address: 553 Main St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3923

(Tripadvisor)

#2. White Hut

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

Address: 280 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-4008

(Tripadvisor)

#1. Memo’s Restaurant & Catering

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Address: 1272 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-3538

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.