House approves bill that allows illegal immigrants to obtain state driver’s license

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Undocumented immigrants in the country illegally are one step closer to having the ability to obtain a Massachusetts state driver’s license.

This comes after the state’s House of Representatives voted Wednesday to override Governor Charlie Baker’s veto on that bill. The state Senate is set to take an override vote Thursday.

Under the proposed legislation, people in the country illegally could apply for a driver’s license if they can provide a foreign passport or consular identification document. State Senator John Velis said the senate will be voting on this Thursday. But Velis is one of the few that are against it.

“Providing driver’s licenses for families and for people to get to work, that’s an economic development issue,” said State Representative Orlando Ramos.

Ramos voted in support of that override, saying it’s a public safety issue.

“The more people that we have licensed to drive and that are able to get legally licensed to drive, the safer our roads are going to be,” Ramos explained.

But, not everyone is on board with the legislation. The bill has been filed for years, and Governor Baker has opposed it, saying it would require the RMV to issue state credentials to people without the ability to verify their identity. Velis told Western Mass News that he’s planning on voting with the Governor on Thursday, but for reasons, he said, that have nothing to do with immigration.

“One of the serious concerns is the ability, the bandwidth, to look at documents from all over the world in a very understaffed, underfunded agency that has a history of quite frankly messing up,” Velis explained.

16 other states and the District of Columbia, have similar laws. Velis said many of them have put other safeguards in place.

“Now, if there were funding attached to this. If there were ways to make sure some of the fraud things would be taken care of, it’s a different conversation, but none of that is part of this bill, so I can’t support it,” explained Velis.

The Senate will need a two-thirds majority to override the Governor’s. Velis expects they will have the numbers to do that. If passed, the bill would take effect July 1 of next year.

